Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.