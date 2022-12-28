Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

TWLV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 62,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,213. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 11.1% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,518,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 151,332 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 15.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 5.6% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,039,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54,980 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 33.9% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 837,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 212,132 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.