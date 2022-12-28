Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 2.6%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.50. 6,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,095,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

