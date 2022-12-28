U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

USB stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after buying an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

