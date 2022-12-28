UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $17.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

UiPath stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,261,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,010,757.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,261,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,010,757.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $569,169. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UiPath by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,801,779 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 329,651 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of UiPath by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UiPath by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,446 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

