Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,020.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $287,862 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $88.12. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

