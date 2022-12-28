UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the November 30th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNCRY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UniCredit from €11.90 ($12.66) to €12.50 ($13.30) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UniCredit from €14.40 ($15.32) to €16.90 ($17.98) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UniCredit from €13.90 ($14.79) to €15.40 ($16.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised UniCredit to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on UniCredit from €14.50 ($15.43) to €17.00 ($18.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

UNCRY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 104,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,983. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

