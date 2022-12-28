United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of UAMY opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.
About United States Antimony
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.