Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Short Interest Update

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Universal Robina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UVRBF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111. Universal Robina has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Universal Robina Company Profile

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Consumer Foods, Agro-Industrial Products, and Commodity Food Products. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, packed cakes, beverages, instant noodles, pasta, and bakery products, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.

