Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Short Interest Update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 1,833.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VHNA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,064. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Get Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,985,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,397,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.