Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. FMR LLC grew its position in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

Shares of BA stock opened at $189.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day moving average is $155.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

