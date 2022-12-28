Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (TSE:VCN)

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3053 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Price Performance

TSE VCN traded down C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.28. Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF has a one year low of C$36.10 and a one year high of C$44.95.

