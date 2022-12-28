Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Financial Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 66,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 107,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 548,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 54,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641,898. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67.

