Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 335,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

