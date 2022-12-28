Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. 224,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,303,047. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.