Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 61,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $39.18. 92,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,303,047. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

