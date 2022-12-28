Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,771 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned about 1.24% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $63,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

