Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,368,389 shares.The stock last traded at $211.82 and had previously closed at $211.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.17 and its 200 day moving average is $230.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

