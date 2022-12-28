Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 11.7% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $202,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.51. The stock had a trading volume of 54,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,389. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

