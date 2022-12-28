Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Cut by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.9% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 35,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VYM traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,665. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.81.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.