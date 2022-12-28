Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $87.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.