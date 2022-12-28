Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 154,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,363,000 after purchasing an additional 102,081 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $177.54. 1,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

