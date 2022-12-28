Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

