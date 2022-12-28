Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

VMNGF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 7,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,526. Vanstar Mining Resources has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Get Vanstar Mining Resources alerts:

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.