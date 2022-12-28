Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Down 1.9 %
VMNGF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 7,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,526. Vanstar Mining Resources has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanstar Mining Resources (VMNGF)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.