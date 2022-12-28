Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Up 3.3%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.09 and last traded at $31.09. Approximately 3,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 910,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 276,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $8,035,682.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,564,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,395,254.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,033,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,396,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 276,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $8,035,682.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,564,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,395,254.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,173,293 shares of company stock valued at $35,610,353. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% during the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

