Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $23.67 million and $2.56 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

