Verge Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.61 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Verge has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $46.61 million and $4.62 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,662.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00404592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021237 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00866010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00092006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.01 or 0.00600179 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00246049 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,440,325 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

