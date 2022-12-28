Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 27.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 912,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 196,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Verint Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

