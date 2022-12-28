Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 7,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,804,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Specifically, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $645,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,748.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $645,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,748.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at $37,684,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,809,496 shares of company stock valued at $88,333,528. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,000.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

