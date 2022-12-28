Vertcoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,401.02 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.16 million and $19,401.02 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,571.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00400741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021647 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.45 or 0.00883749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00093215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00599709 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00250329 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,770,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

