Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,477.97

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and $24,477.97 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,673.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00407784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021215 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00866915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00092418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.85 or 0.00604887 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00246851 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,766,172 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

