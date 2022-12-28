VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the November 30th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,006,000 after acquiring an additional 301,665 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,871,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,197,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,334,000.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CDC traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $61.81. 912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,202. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $59.18 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.516 per share. This represents a $6.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

