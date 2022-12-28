Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.26

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 31410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virgin Galactic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

