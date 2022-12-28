Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.26

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 31410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.58.
Virgin Galactic Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
