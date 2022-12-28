Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $29.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.01.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 551,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 138,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

