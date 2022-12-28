Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CBH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. 36,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,039. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.