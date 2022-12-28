VMware Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 414% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,034 put options.

VMware Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VMW traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,243. VMware has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VMware

Institutional Trading of VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VMW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

