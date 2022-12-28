VRES Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $787.13 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 36% lower against the dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $787.13 million and $537.55 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.31210402 USD and is down -41.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,462.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

