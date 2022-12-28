Walken (WLKN) Price Hits $0.0413

Walken (WLKN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Walken has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Walken has a market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

