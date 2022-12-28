Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Up 5.9%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.40. 1,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 467,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on WBX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.
Wallbox Trading Up 6.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wallbox Company Profile
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbox (WBX)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.