Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 249 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

CVS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 46,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

