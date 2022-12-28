Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 422 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,383,000 after purchasing an additional 87,166 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 34,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,158. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

See Also

