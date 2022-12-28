Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.05. 3,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,103. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.00.

