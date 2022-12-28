Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
STIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.05. 3,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,103. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.00.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.