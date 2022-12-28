Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.66. 4,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,906. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $285.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.