Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $706.54. 3,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $929.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $692.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.51. The company has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.