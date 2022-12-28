Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $33.03 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023925 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004009 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

