Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Down to $6.51

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.11. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on WVE. StockNews.com started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 97.2% in the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

