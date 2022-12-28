Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Down to $6.51

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.11. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have commented on WVE. StockNews.com started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.
