Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 823420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Down 44.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.