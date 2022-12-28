Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Update

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 9,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WFTSF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 422,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,824. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

