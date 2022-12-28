Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Update

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 9,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WFTSF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 422,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,824. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.33.
About Wavefront Technology Solutions
