Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $135,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

