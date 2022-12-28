Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at about $256,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $68.51 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

